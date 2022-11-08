SUNBURY — Stephanie Hoover said the 19th annual Sunbury YMCA Coat Drive helps with having more money to spend on Christmas and birthdays.
The Sunbury mother of three — a 3-year-old and two 10-year-olds — was among many Valley residents who came out to the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Sunbury on Monday for the first of three days of the annual coat giveaway.
“Jackets are expensive,” said Hoover. “The cheapest I could find was $40. This helps me be able to buy more for Christmas and birthdays. I decided to do them all around the holidays (Oct. 20, Jan. 2, and Jan. 17).”
This is the second year that Hoover has come to the giveaway.
“I’ve had to get a lot of assistance from the county to stay afloat this year,” she said. “I love that the Y does this for the community. Anyone can walk through the door and get something if they need it.”
Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the YMCA, said 1,000 coats for adults and children and hats, gloves and scarves, will be distributed over the three days of the event. There are adult and children coats. The need is a great one this year due to rising costs and inflation, she said.
“Everybody needs a coat,” said Mouery. “That $25, $50, or $100 that is put toward kids’ coats can be put toward electric bills or ridiculous grocery bills. That is a big help to somebody if they don’t have to worry about putting a coat on two children. That’s really what it’s all about.”
Mouery said it’s a huge need in the community.
“This is what we do,” she said. “Part of our core values is our service to social responsibility. We are definitely going to continue forever.”
Fran Davis, who has volunteered at the giveaway for five years, said there is always a need.
“It has gone on for so many years,” said Davis. “Everybody needs a warm winter coat.”
Davis said the kids get “so excited” when they know they have a warm winter coat.
Ana Gaspar-Cattarsco, the community coordinator for the YMCA, is also the translator this year to work with Hispanic residents.
Donations were collected throughout the Valley in October. Steininger’s Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Selinsgrove, cleaned all donated items.
The free giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; and from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. 4th St., Sunbury.