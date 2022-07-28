MILTON — Cars lined up along Elm Street in Milton while other people seeking food walked up to the Milton YMCA on Wednesday for free Grab and Go Meals.
The free food program, sponsored by the Keep Kids Fed Act, is available every Wednesday at the YMCA, 12 Bound Ave., until Aug. 17. Parents of children under 18 years old may pick up five-day bundles of lunches and snacks.
“Shikellamy and Milton School Districts both have 50 percent free and reduced lunches, which allows summer food programs to exist,” said Maddie Masevicius, assistant director of Early Learning Center and the food program manager. “There’s definitely a need. Even though there’s 50 percent, there would probably be more if parents filled out the paperwork.”
The program started last week with 108 bundles given away. The group prepared for nearly 150 on Wednesday, said Masevicius.
There are a lot of factors that lead to the need, including rising costs of food and gas, she said.
The meals consist of lunch meat, fruit, vegetables, milk, juice and snacks — enough food for lunch and snacks for five days. Recipients are not asked to provide any notice of picking up the food, identification, or information about income.
“It’s not income-based,” said Masevicius. “It’s available to anyone of any income limit who needs food.”
The table is set up at the garage door along Elm Street. People can either drive up or walk up, provide the number of children in the family and leave within a few minutes.
Milton YMCA Branch Manager Ronald Marshall Jr. said the program is important for hungry children.
“As we reach the month of August, the Milton YMCA still strives to serve as many children as possible throughout the community,” said Marshall. “Our summer food service program has been in existence for over 20 years and we take pride in preparing and serving nutritious lunches throughout the summer months. As school comes to an end, we know there are many children unable to secure food, so the Milton YMCA staff works diligently to assure these children do receive what they need to grow. A healthy meal is essential for good health and nutrition.”
The YMCA has organized a summer food program since 1991. The meals are delivered every day to 27 locations across Milton, Northumberland, Lewisburg and Sunbury, including playgrounds, swimming pools, libraries, campground and vacation Bible schools.
Employees like Samantha Ferguson, a summer food program staff member, and Lalitha Durlin, an Americorp Food Program aid, help prepare and pack food for people. They also go to the locations, distribute food, and participate in activities with the children.
Those 27 sites give out between 450 and 500 meals a day, an increase from 300 to 350 a few years ago, said Masevicius.
Jayne Zarr, of Montandon, brought her six children to pick up food.
“With everything going on, and the price of everything, it helps with the kids,” Zarr said. “YMCA is a good program.”
Terry Benfer, of Milton, said it was the first time using the program on Wednesday.
“It helps us eat,” he said. “The YMCA is good.”
Pick up times will be every Wednesday until Aug. 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 5:30 p.m.