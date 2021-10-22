The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and leadership on Kulpmont Borough Council are asking residents in lower Northumberland County to fill out a needs-assessment survey to determine whether a new facility is needed in that part of the county.
Based on this community needs assessment, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA may design and deliver new programs and services that address critical issues in the areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, according to Bonnie McDowell, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO, and Borough Councilman Steve Motyka. The survey deadline is Oct. 31.
"It really has to be a grassroots effort from citizens and leaders from that community," she said. "We need to know the support is there for that community. We really have to get the people who liv and work there, who really want this, who want to be a part of the board of director and the fundraising efforts."
Motyka said the borough council penned a letter to YMCA in November 2020 and met with the YMCA board in January.
"Our borough is heavily involved in recreation to citizens," he said. "We looked into the YMCA. They have a lot more than benefit our area: child care, after-school programs. We found a lot more than we expected."
Within a 10-mile radius of Kulpmont, Motyka said there is a population of 40,000. This includes Shamokin, Coal Township, Mount Carmel and Elysburg.
"We're a small town, and there are small towns around us, but we're really one large community," he said.
McDowell said the YMCA doesn't seek out new locations or new areas to establish facilities. It must be led by the local citizens and leaders.
"When we receive a letter like we did, the board takes a look at it," she said. "The very first step is to look at the community and find out what the needs are. You don't want to go in to the community and duplicate services. We are trying to find out what is lacking, what the demographics are of the community. The assessment is to gather the information on the needs of the community."
Once the survey is closed, the YMCA will analyze the data and present it to the board, she said.
"Our goal for 2022 is do the focus group," said McDowell. "They will review the results of the survey and figure out why things were identified and what help can be done to address them and figure out what solutions there are."
The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has centers in Sunbury, Milton, Lewiwsburg at the Miller Center and Mifflinburg. There is also an arc center in Sunbury.
The survey has been available since mid-September. It is finished on Oct. 31.
"We are really at a critical point," said McDowell. "The more people we get to fill it out the better."
If you have any questions about this survey, contact McDowell at ymcaexec@ptd.net or call 570-556-4191.
The survey can be found online at bit.ly/Thanks4HelpingUs.