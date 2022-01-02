Everyone has done it: Started the year with the best of intentions and made resolutions to work on becoming our best selves. Warning: More than half will fail, with a third of resolutioners not making it until the end of January.
In 2022, The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is ready to be a partner in attaining New Year’s Fitness goals across the Valley After a successful debut last year with approximately 100 participants, Resolution Solution will return on Jan. 17.
Registration began Saturday for the 8-week fitness program designed to help Valley residents state consistent with workouts, try new classes and different gym equipment and, most of all, start the New Year out with a fun and challenging program.
Each week participants will receive a personally tailored fitness passport designed for you by Group Exercise Instructors. After completing the challenges on the Passport, you will return it to the Front Desk to earn an entry in a drawing at the completion of the challenge. Prizes at the Lewisburg branch include $100, $50 and $25 gift cards from the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
At the other branches — Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg — prizes include A $100 Visa card and gift cards for Coles hardware, Ards, Weis Markets, A Plus office Store; Y merchandise, month-long TRX session, and personal training sessions
“Having the motivation to try new and different things they wouldn’t normally try” is the biggest benefit for program participants, Sarah Paris, a Group Exercise Coordinator at the Lewisburg YMCA, said.
Passport challenges include attending different types of group fitness classes, trying different equipment in the gym and integrating health habits like trying a new healthy recipe and meeting hydration goals. “This challenge is for all of our members ages 14 and up,” She said. Ages 14-17 must have a waiver signed by a guardian. “You don’t have to attend regular group exercise, just be a GSV YMCA member.”
Paris also said that most program participants continue with regular workouts after the program ends. Jen Harer of Northumberland, will be a repeat participant in 2022. The program “motivated me to actually do more.” A Sunbury branch member, she continues to take classes every day. ”It’s very good for your mind and body. You meet a lot of good people through the program. You feel healthier.”
Registration for the members-only program begins on January 1 and closes on January 31. Cost for the program is $10 and will include a Y fitness towel. Not a member? Enroll by January 15 to take advantage of the “Pay the Day” special and the fee to join will be equal to the day of the month. Join on January 2 and pay $2. The earlier you join, the more you save.
One membership covers facilities in Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. Swimming pools in Sunbury and Milton have a variety of classes and open swim times. Additional opportunities for varying your personal Resolution Solution are basketball, fitness classes, work-out studios and lots more. Check out the programs that are being offered, the facilities that are available for you to use and any schedules and fees at gsvymca.com.