LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA on Monday officially took over operations of The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
The YMCA manages the facility now owned by a nonprofit organization controlled by Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital. A ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held in the public cafe Monday but a grand reopening of the 92,500-square-foot facility is expected early next year.
The nonprofit will retain the name, The Miller Center, but the complex itself will be known as Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center powered by Evangelical and Geisinger. Members from all branches of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA are welcome at the complex.
It’s now directed by a 12-member board: Three members each appointed by the respective health systems, two appointed by the YMCA, two ex-officio members and two selected from the community. The community board members initially will be picked from the former board that governed the Miller Center.
Located at 120 Hardwood Drive at Penn House Commons, the $13 million recreation center opened in 2017, driven by a multi-million dollar gift from Matt and Beth Miller, Dale and Joan Miller, and Kelly Barrick. Matt and Dale Miller are leading the development of a 107-room Fairfield Inn & Suites on an adjacent property.
He said the recreation center has more potential to grow with the backing of the health systems and the YMCA.
“Not just from the recreation and fitness standpoint but from a clinical standpoint as well. It’s really a culmination of a dream as a place where people can come and make themselves healthier and connect with the community,” Miller said.
The nonprofit was to close Monday on the purchase of an additional 6 acres of land for expanded parking. The acreage is owned by Miller’s True Story, which is building the hotel. Two indoor Olympic pools, as well as a child care facility, are planned to be added onto the building.
“There’s waiting lists in all daycares and quality child care is really important. Families are always going to need it, so we’re planning to open a large daycare center here,” Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said.
McDowell said an aggressive fundraising campaign will begin in January. A time line and project cost for the additions haven’t been finalized, she said.
“The programs, the tournaments, we’re going to add to them. We’re going to add more youth programs and senior programs,” McDowell said.
The partnership was announced in late August. At the time, it was heralded as a way to ensure the longterm operation and evolution of the recreation center. The YMCA was the last entity invited into the fold. Its commitment formally ended plans to build a separate Y at a former Walmart 1.5 miles north along Route 15.
The Lewisburg YMCA Express located at the Silver Moon plaza closed Sunday. Equipment was transferred to The Miller Center. It had about 1,000 members, according to Drew Kelly, communications director for the recreation center. The Miller Center itself had about 1,000, too, he said.
McDowell said the partnership meant the number of instructors on site doubled, with more than 90 now employed at the recreation center, largely part-time. The Y rates now apply for members, which McDowell said is slightly cheaper than what had been in place.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical’s president and CEO, said it simply made sense to collaborate on a recreation center rather than have competing entities jockey for memberships.
“The reality of it is with a community of this size, you just need one really solid facility and programs,” Aucker said. “We’ll do our part to make sure this stays strong. We’re looking for opportunities to drive new programming here and really tie people to it.”
“Evangelical and Geisinger are really committed to the community here. I think it’s a great way to provide additional services to the community we serve,” Matt Walsh, Geisinger’s chief operating officer, said.