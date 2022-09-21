LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding an active shooter drill at The Miller Center as part of its Emergency Response preparedness on Sept. 29.
The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center will be closed while the drill is taking place, beginning at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. Local emergency response agencies, law enforcement, and other community-related organizations will be participating to practice a collaborative response.
“The drill is not real, however, you will likely notice increased sound and activity surrounding our facility, including a large emergency response in and around the area of The Miller Center,” said Kyle Snyder, associate executive director
Questions about the exercise may be directed to Ryan McNally, Miller Center Director, at 570-522-2000, ext. 64133.