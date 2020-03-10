SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is hosting an open house for potential members from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at the branch facilities in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg, and the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. Everyone in the community is welcome to come and have a tour of the facilities and enjoy the Y free for a week.
As part of the open house event, all locations will offer a free week membership and a $0 joiner’s fee special. The free week membership is valid Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 22. The $0 joiner’s fee will be valid March 16-23. Upon arrival, non-members must check-in at the front desk with a valid form of ID.
Free group exercise classes will be offered. Attendees can enjoy a variety of classes at all locations. The Sunbury and Milton locations offer aquatic classes. Babysitting will be available at most locations. For a complete listing of classes, visit www.gsvymca.org.