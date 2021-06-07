SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA before and after school program will begin to pay $1,200 per year to the Shikellamy School District after the program used the district’s facilities for free in years past.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said prior to his arrival, the district did not charge the YMCA for the usage of the buildings. Bendle was unsure for how long the district has been providing the space to the YMCA.
Bendle and business manager Brian Manning met with YMCA officials and came to the agreement the district would receive $100 per month for the 2021-2022 school year for the use of Priestley Elementary, in Point Township, he said. The YMCA used Beck Elementary in the 2020-2021 school year but since that time, Shikellamy school board members voted to close the school and Bendle said the YMCA will only be using Priestley Elementary.
“It was kept at a reasonable rate as student numbers were impacted due to the pandemic,” Bendle said.
The program itself consists of kindergarten through 6th graders who get to use the time for homework, physical activity, games and crafts.
The program runs Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“This is a program that benefits our families and students by providing before and after school care," Bendle said. "The district wants this opportunity for our families, and that is why we worked out a reasonable charge for the 2021-2022 school year.”
Bendle said the district would also entertain proposals from any other before or after school programs that are looking to use school district property.
YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell said the partnership between the district and the YMCA began years ago.
"Before and after school child care for school-aged children was a service the YMCA began providing to fulfill a need that families were faced with, as more and more parents joined the workforce," she said. "The school district offered space within their buildings for the YMCA to offer before and after school care for district families as a service to the community."