SUNBURY — This fall, more than 600 Susquehanna Valley children and families in need will receive winter coats courtesy of the Sunbury YMCA Coat Drive. For the 16th consecutive year, the Sunbury YMCA has partnered with local businesses dedicated to providing hope, happiness and warmth for children and families in need through the gift of gently-used winter coats.
Members of the community are invited to join in supporting the single largest YMCA community event of the year. Donations of winter coats, scarves, hats, and mittens are now being accepted at our Y branches in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg. While the YMCA is grateful for all donations, the greatest need in the Valley is for children’s coats. Financial contributions are also needed and will assist in assuring all children in the community will be warm this winter.
Something different this year is that the coat drive is happening much earlier than in previous years. “We would like to get the kids’ coats out before it gets cold,” Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury Y and chair of the coat drive said. “There is always a high demand for kids’ coats. We are in need of coats for all ages, but we always have a greater need for kids’ coats.”
The free coat giveaway will be held on Nov. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m., Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Degenstein Youth Center at the Sunbury YMCA, located at 1150 N. Fourth St. in Sunbury.
Steininger’s Laundry & Dry Cleaning in Selinsgrove will clean all of the donated items again this year.
Collectively, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Y serves 7,900 community members, 3,500 of which are children and teens.
For additional information, visit gsvymca.org or call 570-286-5636.