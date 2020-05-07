A 29-year-old York County man died days after he was injured in a motorcycle accident in Snyder County.
Allen Proper, of Etters, died Wednesday following the crash, which occurred Sunday on Route 235 in Adams Township.
Proper was a member of the Dauphin County Probation Department, according to published reports. Dauphin County Sheriff Nick Chimienti posted condolences on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
According to State Police at Selinsgrove, Proper was riding his 2012 Triumph motorcycle along Route 235 near the Snyder-Union County line when he attempted to break suddenly. The motorcycle skidded counter-clockwise and Proper became separated from the bike.
He was flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.