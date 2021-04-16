Young American Andretta

SCHOOL: Midd-West High School

 

MONTH: April

 

STUDENT’S NAME: Morgan Andretta

 

PARENTS: Timothy & Holly Andretta

 

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: 

Dancing, Singing, Playing Piano, spending time with my bulldogs

 

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Class congress member, President of Midd-West Theater and vocal departments, Cheerleading captain

 

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

National Honor Society member, Distinguished Honor Roll throughout high school, chosen as UCA All-American Cheerleader

 

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:

I student teach younger kids at Selinsgrove Dance Studio as well as volunteer at church.

 

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Attend Wilkes University & major in Pharmacy to earn my masters and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees.

 

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I believe I was selected because of my motivation to succeed while staying involved in many extracurricular activities.

 

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I am always eager to help those in need, as well as give reasons for others to smile.

