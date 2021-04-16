SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
MONTH: April
STUDENT’S NAME: Morgan Andretta
PARENTS: Timothy & Holly Andretta
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Dancing, Singing, Playing Piano, spending time with my bulldogs
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Class congress member, President of Midd-West Theater and vocal departments, Cheerleading captain
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society member, Distinguished Honor Roll throughout high school, chosen as UCA All-American Cheerleader
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
I student teach younger kids at Selinsgrove Dance Studio as well as volunteer at church.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Attend Wilkes University & major in Pharmacy to earn my masters and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe I was selected because of my motivation to succeed while staying involved in many extracurricular activities.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am always eager to help those in need, as well as give reasons for others to smile.