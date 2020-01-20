Young American serves community through ministry

STUDENT’S NAME: Mikayla Mitchell
SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
PARENTS: Adam and Melissa Mitchell
HOMETOWN: Middleburg
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Singing
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Through helping out and serving in the kid’s ministry at church.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: I was crowned Homecoming Queen this fall. I was also featured in the Daily Item as being an Outstanding Student that was awarded to me by the principals at Midd-West High School.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: I really enjoy working with our kids ministry at church and helping with the senior spaghetti dinner for the community and giving blood.
PLANS: I plan on attending college and majoring in ultrasound and hopefully some traveling in the future.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? For my positive influence on others and dedication in the classroom.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I wholeheartedly love God.