Young American wants to provide for community

STUDENT’S NAME: John Masser
SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School
PARENTS: Nolan and Melinda Masser
HOMETOWN: Pitman
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: playing trumpet, farming
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Trumpet section captain; Senior patrol leader and Quartermaster of Boy Scout Troop 652
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Eagle Scout; National Honor Society; Honors Band at Susquehanna University
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Moved and repaired the swing set at the Mahantongo Fire Company for Eagle Scout project; volunteer at the local nursing home; participate in my church’s walkthrough Bethlehem
PLANS: Plan to work on my family’s farm, Red Hill Farms and have a family
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I was selected to be a Young American because of my work ethic in my school and community.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I plan on being the eighth generation of Masser farmers to provide nutritious food for our local community.