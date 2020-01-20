Young American wants to provide for community

Line Mountain High School’s John Masser

STUDENT’S NAME: John Masser

SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School

PARENTS: Nolan and Melinda Masser

HOMETOWN: Pitman

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: playing trumpet, farming

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Trumpet section captain; Senior patrol leader and Quartermaster of Boy Scout Troop 652

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Eagle Scout; National Honor Society; Honors Band at Susquehanna University

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Moved and repaired the swing set at the Mahantongo Fire Company for Eagle Scout project; volunteer at the local nursing home; participate in my church’s walkthrough Bethlehem

PLANS: Plan to work on my family’s farm, Red Hill Farms and have a family

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I was selected to be a Young American because of my work ethic in my school and community.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I plan on being the eighth generation of Masser farmers to provide nutritious food for our local community.

 

