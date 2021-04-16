SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School
MONTH: April 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Kylie Klinger
PARENTS: Eric and Kristy Klinger
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
skiing
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Class Vice President (9-12), Basketball Team Captain, Softball Team Captain, Key Club financial advisor
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Girls Varsity basektball "Eagle Aware" recipient, HOBY Alumni, Woodman Life HIstory Award recipient
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
volunteer assistant coaching the junior high girls basketball team, rescuing abandoned kittens from my church, preparing meals for the people at my church, teacihng at Vacation Bible School
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Attend the University of Pittsburgh with a major in Pre-Med, go to medical school, earn my M.D., and become a successful radiologist.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I'm a very good student.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I love Taylor Swift and cats!