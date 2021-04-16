Young American Klinger

SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School

 

MONTH: April 2021

 

STUDENT’S NAME: Kylie Klinger

 

PARENTS: Eric and Kristy Klinger

  

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: 

skiing

 

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Class Vice President (9-12), Basketball Team Captain, Softball Team Captain, Key Club financial advisor

 

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Girls Varsity basektball "Eagle Aware" recipient, HOBY Alumni, Woodman Life HIstory Award recipient

 

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:

volunteer assistant coaching the junior high girls basketball team, rescuing abandoned kittens from my church, preparing meals for the people at my church, teacihng at Vacation Bible School

 

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Attend the University of Pittsburgh with a major in Pre-Med, go to medical school, earn my M.D., and become a successful radiologist.

 

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I'm a very good student.

 

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I love Taylor Swift and cats!

