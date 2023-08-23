DANVILLE — Two Danville teens who recently placed second at The Bass Federation (TBF) Junior World Championship were recognized in Montour County on Tuesday.
After winning the Pennsylvania TBF state championship with a two-day total of more than 26 pounds, Ty Megargle, 13, and Quintin Bergey, 14, traveled to Ponca City, Oklahoma, for the world competition.
To make the trip, the boys had to drive the boat around 1,400 miles from South Carolina to Oklahoma. They said the trip there took 19 hours.
On the final day of the three-day tournament, Megargle and Bergey pulled five fish, which was the limit for the day and clinched their spot in second place, the boys said.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn commended the boys for their hard work at Tuesday's meeting.
"These young folks are outstanding in what they do and how they carry themselves," he said.
Megargle and Bergey were each given a recognition from the commissioners, within which, the officials recognized their drive.
"Your dedication, hard work and sportsmanship will serve you well as you continue to develop skills and values to meet present and future challenges in your life," the recognition read.
Megargle and Bergey said they already have competed in an estimated two to three dozen competitions.
Fishing the Susquehanna River in Danville is one of their favorite spots, they said.