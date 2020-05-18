COAL TOWNSHIP — When her 10th birthday trip to indoor recreation park Great Wolf Lodge was canceled because of COVID-19, Malibu Belgio was, as expected, a little upset.
Then she thought about her older classmates at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional, especially the seniors. So Belgio used her birthday money to buy gift bags for all the Lourdes' seniors. She will hand them out to classmates Tuesday.
"It's a hard time right now and they don't have anything to do," Belgio said outside of the school on Monday. "I thought if I can't have my birthday party, I'd buy this for them."
The bags are filled with a gift card to a local business, a picture frame, some candy, and a Class of 2020 key chain.
"The seniors have no prom or graduation," Belgio, who turns 10 on May 26, said. "Maybe they are going through a rough time at home and maybe something like this could make them happy."
Malibu had asked to go to Great Wolf Lodge, the recreation and water park in Scotrun in the Poconos. She asked for the trip after seeing how much fun her older brother, Luciano, had there for his birthday, their mother, Nicole said.
"She's a pretty great girl," said Nicole Belgio. "She decided on her own to do something for the seniors, especially after their parade got canceled. These seniors had all their milestones taken away from them, and she said, 'How much sadder they must be.'"