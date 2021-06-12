A trio of Selinsgrove Area High School students started a business at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and learned they like working for themselves.
Brothers Carter, 18, and Porter Horten, 15, and Dominic Cecco, 18, last year started Odd Ballz, offering a variety of services such as mowing, mulching, weeding and painting. Today, Luke Berkoski, 18, Vance Howard, 16, and Keaten Howard, 15 also work with the team.
“We put it on Facebook that we were looking for odd jobs,” said Porter Horten on how they launched the business last summer. “We called it Odd Ballz. It’s easy to remember and people liked it.”
Customers also like the teens’ work results and Porter — who manages the business — said he’s been receiving several calls every day.
Tina Kuhns, of Mifflinburg, found the business online and, drawn by the rave reviews, hired them to stain her deck and stack a large pile of firewood.
“They’re dependable and do good work,” Kuhns said. “I don’t need to check on them.”
It was also during quarantine last year that 17-year-old Taylor Farrow discovered she had a talent for painting and has turned it into a small business.
“I was bored at home and started painting and found out I’m good at it,” the Sunbury youth said.
Farrow posted her artwork on Facebook and people began buying it.
While she’s enjoying the creative outlet and running a small business, the teen said the income from her art sales is not reliable so she’s been working the past two months at the Northumberland sub shop, On A Roll.
“I was free all summer and I was confined for so long that I wanted to get out and work,” said Farrow.
Not all of her peers feel the same.
“A lot of young people are opting out of the workforce because they’ve been inside for so long that they don’t want to be tied down to a job,” she said.
Cecco said he was working at a convenience store for 1 1/2 years when he and the Hortens started Odd Ballz, but the pandemic made him wary of continuing to work in direct customer service.
Porter Horten said a few teens have asked to join Odd Ballz but failed to put in the work needed to get the job done so he asked them not to return.
“They didn’t have a good work ethic,” he said.
Berkoski said he knows several teens who are choosing not to get a summer job.
“There are kids whose parents give them money. We work for ours,” he said.
“Most people don’t want to work because they get things handed to them. Our parents raised us to do things on our own,” said Carter Horten, who added that he’d rather be making money doing physical labor outdoors than collecting a paycheck being inactive indoors.
Porter Horten said he hopes to maintain the business throughout high school.
“I’ve learned a lot through this,” he said.