SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University student Meryl Czeponis credits a program offered by the local Soroptomist International chapter with giving her the confidence to change her career path.
“I feel the tools I learned (at the Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls conference) helped me to change my major from biology to public policy,” said the Mount Carmel resident.
Thirty-six high school students from Lewisburg, Lourdes, Meadowbrook, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Shamokin, SUN Tech and Warrior Run registered for the sixth annual Dream It, Be It conference held Tuesday at the university.
The event aims “to inspire young girls to dream and think about their careers,” said Dream It, Be It committee co-chair Angela Hummel.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver was the keynote speaker and professionals from varied fields, including medical, engineering, education and business, interacted with the students during the daylong session that included talks on self-care strategies, understanding failure isn’t final and dressing for success.
Key to the success of the program are the professionals who are available to serve as mentors and speak with students about career opportunities.
“It provides an opportunity for networking,” said Rose Weir, president of the Soroptomist International of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties. “We’re giving girls resources, names and contacts.”
The program was borne out of a 2012 Soroptimist International survey of more than 400 girls aged 11 to 20 from around the world. The results showed that, although girls’ access to education and training has improved, many barriers to entry and economic independence still exist, even in the United States. While they are told they can achieve on equal footing as men, girls and women are then confronted with the realities of gender bias and discrimination, wage inequity and stagnation, harassment in the workplace and a lack of employer support for family/medical leave.
“Women are uniquely positioned to rise up into leadership roles and provide the new type of leadership required to move forward in a changed workplace. It’s never too early to start investing in our future women leaders,” said Hummel.
Czeponis attended several annual Dream It, Be It conferences as a high school student and now serves as an advisor. She even convinced her sister, Jelena, a sophomore at Lourdes, to attend this year’s event.
“I just felt it was something I needed to be a part of,” she said, adding that the conference’s messaging of positivity and helping build young women’s confidence has been useful to her. “It’s also fun and so interactive. It’s more of an experience.”
Like Czeponis, Susquehanna University sophomore Natalie Imhoof also participated in the conference while attending Selinsgrove Area High School and now serves as an advisor.
In addition to participating in task-oriented exercises to help identify career paths, overcome obstacles and manage stress, Imhoof said, she’s learning from the professionals about how to balance work and family.
“They’re showing an honest approach in how to be successful,” she said. “I was taking notes like crazy.”