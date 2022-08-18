The family of a Utah Little League player recovering from a head injury in a Pennsylvania hospital said an alternate will take his place on the team when it plays on Friday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.
The alternate is Brogan, the brother of Easton Oliverson, 12.
"With Easton being injured, the @snowcanyonallstars.2022 are down a player going into their first game this Friday.
Throughout the normal little league season, Easton and his younger brother Brogan had the opportunity of playing on the same team. Prior to the Utah All stars tournament, Brogan was selected as an alternate player for the team.
"We are thrilled to announce that Brogan has been invited to take Easton's spot on Team Utah for the World Series tournament. He is so excited to not only take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity, but to be able to play for his big brother who won't be able to," the family said on Facebook.
The Snow Canyon All Stars from Santa Clara, Utah, will take the field at 3 p.m. ET tomorrow, representing the Mountain Region.
Fox13 in Salt Lake City reported that Brogan is 10 and a utility player and "was likely the next person to make the roster regardless of the incident with his brother."
Messages of support continue to flow in for Easton as he recovers at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville where he was taken on Monday after fracturing his skull when he fell out of a bunk bed in the player dormitory.
Yesterday, he received a message from his favorite MLB player Mookie Betts and from members of the Brigham Young University football team. Team members said, "We love you man. We are praying for you and we hope your recovery goes well."
"All 100 of your brothers here at BYU are cheering you on," said punter Ryan Rehkow.
Easton has been recovering in the hospital after having surgery. Yesterday his family reported that he is no longer sedated and has had his breathing tube removed. He was able to respond to his parents and knew his name and age.
His father told Fox13 that he plans on coaching during the game tomorrow.
"I am planning on being there at the game to coach, sit those boys down and work with my pitcher and catcher and get them ready for our game plan."
His said his son's story "is a miracle story."
Little League International immediately had bunk beds removed and said that all bed frames must now rest on the floor.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.