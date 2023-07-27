The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will host a Youth Singers Jamboree from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg.
The workshop is open to youth in grades 3 through 12 who enjoy singing, making music with friends, and meeting new friends with a love of music.
The cost of the workshop is $10 and is payable upon entry. Registration by July 31 is required.
Activities will include rhythm skills, warm-ups, group improvisation and drumming. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
To sign up, please contact Workshop Director Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.