TREVORTON — Young people who attend a group of churches gathered on Sunday afternoon to make some new friends while competing against each other in friendly activities.
The Grace Chapel Shamokin hosted the Northumberland County Youth Rally on Sunday at the Zerbe Township Recreational Center along Route 890. The event brought out nearly 100 youth and adults from eight area churches for competitions, entertainment and food.
Event Co-chair Faith Leiser said the goal is to connect the youth groups in the area, to form friendships with those outside the immediate church family and expand beyond the youth group.
"There's comfort in taking a stand in your walk with the Lord and supporting those on the other team," said Leiser.
Grace Chapel Pastor Alan Langelli said the world is getting tougher and tougher for young people. The event allows the church to "show the youth how to stand true for the Lord," he said.
The activities included volleyball, whiffle ball, tug of war, bullseye games, cornhole, kickball and gaga ball — a form of dodgeball where players start in an octagon-shaped court, hitting and rolling the ball with their hand to eliminate other players.
The church also provided food and beverages, a live show from Freedom Calls and special speaker Pastor Joe Rose, a former Penn State University football player.
Attendees were also asked to bring a back-to-school item for for local backpack programs at area schools.
Wyatt Shaffer, a senior at Line Mountain and member of the Grace Community Church in Herndon, said he was enjoying the day.
"It's a great way to get together with other churches in the area and worship with God," he said.
Julie Landau, a youth leader at Calvary Bible Fellowship in Shamokin, said the event was great for the kids.
"It gets them out interacting with other churches," she said. "They've been enclosed so much in the last year."
Jobey Petro, 15, of Grace Chapel, said the event was "pretty nice and fun, and it's beautiful weather."
Other churches involved included Grace Community in Herndon; Shamokin CMA; Calvary Bible Fellowship in Shamokin; Bethany Bible Fellowship in Atlas; Elysburg CMA; and Salem Church of Rough and Ready.