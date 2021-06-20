DANVILLE — Thirteen-year-old Owen Scarlett spent the weekend mountain biking on area trails learning how to navigate safely during the Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival held at Hess Recreation Area.
“I learned a lot about loading and exploding and getting over” obstacles on trails, said Scarlett, a member of the Central Susquehanna Hammers, a scholastic mountain biking team.
The festival was held from Friday through Sunday by North Branch Young Life, a faith-based nonprofit organization that works with high school and college students.
“We had about 30 to 40 kids register. We had people from New York and Philly,” said organization staffer Sam Crone. “It’s been fantastic.”
Several participants and their families camped at the site, but others, like Izzy Marks, 11, who lives in Danville, came out to the event each day.
“It’s fun,” said Marks who bikes with her family.
Jackson Gabrielsen, 12, of Danville, also regularly hits the trails with his family.
“I love to jump,” he said, after participating in a ramp jumping clinic led by Ben Tufford, a National Interscholastic Cycling Association coach from Bentonville, Ark.
Tufford said his lessons are designed to keep bikers safe on the trail and improve their riding skills.
“There’s a lot of open space in Pennsylvania,” he said.
Crone said the event was held to raise money for North Branch Young Life, established in 2014, and local biking teams that participated and connect the community with the many trails in the Valley.
“We hope to raise enough money to hold it again next year,” he said.
Other organizations involved in the festival were Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau, Central Susquehanna Hammers, Ski Valley, Montour Area Recreation Commission and Riverside Adventure Company.