SUNBURY — A free rowing instruction program offered by the Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association is getting area youth like Erin DeSantis on the river this summer.
DeSantis, 14, of Lewisburg, was eager to get outside and be active after a difficult year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I initially heard about the program from a friend a few years ago, but did not think to participate until this summer,” she said. “After over a year of attending online school, I thought rowing would be a great activity to help me stay active and spend time outdoors.”
Rowing coach Derek Updegraff said seven people between the ages of 12 and 17 signed up for the summer program. They meet three days a week at the Shikellamy State Park in Sunbury between 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 learning the “basics about the sport” and spend a lot of time on the river in four- and eight-person boats.
“They’re learning a lot of new terminology, but the kids pick it up as they go,” said Updegraff who said the program is a good introduction to the sport and teamwork. “They’re learning skills they can use in any sport.”
And, he said, participants get the added bonus of learning on the river.
“It’s a beautiful resource,” Updegraff said.
Amanda Davis, of Lewisburg, has three children in the program, Samantha, 17, Nathan, 15 and Abigail, 12.
“This is our first experience with it,” she said. In prior years, Davis’ children had other activities that conflicted with the rowing program but this year they decided to sign up and they’re pleased with the choice, she said.
“I feel like it’s helping make our summer fullfilling,” she said. “They’ve been stuck in the house for a year and now they get out early in the morning on the river and the weather has been nice.”
Samantha Davis said she’d been interested in learning to row and has been surprised at how much of a full-body workout it is.
“It’s a great time to spend in the morning,” said the teen who is considering continuing with the sport into college.
DeSantis also plans to continue in the sport after getting a good introduction.
“I was surprised at how fast I went from knowing nothing about the sport to successfully rowing on the river,” she said. “I’m always looking for new ways to enjoy the Susquehanna River, and rowing has been one of my favorite activities I’ve discovered. This is an incredible opportunity that we are lucky enough to have close to home, so if you’re thinking about trying it out, do it. I’ve had a lot of fun so far, and I hope to continue rowing in the future.”