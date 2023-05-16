Robyn Zenzinger is poised to become the first new District Attorney in Union County in nearly 30 years.
In the Republican primary, Zenzinger held a 293-vote lead over Brian Kerstetter after unofficial results were reported late Tuesday. There were nearly more than 300 write-in votes in the race on the Democratic side.
Unofficial results from Union County showed Zenzinger with 2,187 votes, to 1,894 for Kerstetter. Official results are due later this week.
"I would like to thank the Republican voters of Union County for their confidence to make me their nominee," Zenzinger said Tuesday night. "I look forward to earning the confidence of all Union County voters."
Both Zenzinger and Kerstetter are first assistant district attorneys, Zenzinger in Northumberland County and Kerstetter in Union County.
Zenzinger will likely succeed D. Peter Johnson, who is retiring at the end of the year when his seventh, four-year term as DA ends.
"I've never been afraid of change," Zenzinger said. "I love what I do for a living. I looking forward to the new challenge."
There is a chance that Kerstetter could appear on the ballot on the fall if he receives enough Democratic write-ins to make the ballot.
Zenzinger would be the second female District Attorney in the Valley, joining Angela Mattis in Montour County. Mattis ran unopposed on Tuesday.