TREVORTON — Outdoor tourism in the Valley, particularly in the coal hills in southern Northumberland and Schuylkill counties, continues to explode. More four-wheelers and utility vehicles are traveling farther from main roads, which means emergency responders can have a difficult time getting to a spot quickly.
The owners of Famous Reading Outdoors, an outdoor recreation area that bumps into the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area and bridges Northumberland and Schuykill counties, donated a new UTV to the Zerbe Township police department in an effort to aid emergency response.
Brian Rich, general manager of Famous Reading Outdoors, presented the 2021 Yamaha Wolverine to the police department this week. Some modifications will be done by Jacob Shingara and Mountain Side Motorsports before the UTV goes into service.
“It’s a blessing. We are ecstatic,” Police Chief Mike Kreischer said “I’ve never had anything like this in any department I’ve ever worked. We are going to use it for many things: Patrol, going places we couldn’t get before.”
Rich said it was the second UTV the organization has donated. It gave one to St. Clair police earlier this summer.
“We’ve had a growth in tourism and one of the problems we have is emergency response,” Rudy said. “We need the capabilities to get to the people. It’s really a safety measure. I want this tourism to continue and in order for that to happen, we’ve got to get the communities the tools to support this industry.”
Kreischer and Zerbe police officer Steve Forgues both said the vehicle will allow access to places in the AOAA and Famous Reading Outdoors that previously might have been too tough to reach.
“There are areas out there we simply can’t get to with our police Explorer,” Forgues said. “This will give us that ability and allow us to more efficiently patrol the property. If we have people who are hiding out or camping where they’re not supposed to be, we can go get them.”
“Search and rescue is the big one,” Kreischer said, “We need to be able to find the people in a sufficient amount of time to get them the help they need. We’ve had calls we couldn’t get to before or we couldn’t’ find them. This will make it a lot easier to get around a lot quicker.”
Rich said the Famous Reading Outdoors location covers 20,000 acres of property with 650 miles of trails. There are another 8,500 acres of trails at the neighboring AOAA.
“We probably have more trail mileage, more off-road mileage than road mileage in this region,” he said. “We have not had enforcement capabilities on those trails before. It’s a presence; it’s a deterrent.”
Shingara, who will handle the modifications, said the model is top of the line.
“It’s one of the best UTVs on the market,” he said, “It’s four-wheel-drive that can cover unlimited terrain.”