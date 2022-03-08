The Zerbe Township Recreation Committee will be part of the Raise the Region fundraiser, a 30-hour online campaign that begins at 6 p.m. tonight.
The group was omitted from a list provided by Raise the Region organizers earlier this week. The event is a partnership between the First Community Foundation Partnership and the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.
On the Raise the Region website, the recreation committee notes it maintains laying fields, ball courts, and a band shell to foster community growth and unity.
Raise the Region kicks off at 6 p.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.