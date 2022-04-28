SUNBURY — Spyglass Ridge Winery will no longer be allowed to host camping the Rockefeller Township Zoning Board ruled Thursday night.
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb was in attendance for the verdict which comes one month after a public hearing was held where people spoke against the campground while others applauded Webb for his continued efforts trying to bring business, entertainment and jobs to the Valley.
Webb, who was represented by Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest, said he will be appealing the decision.
"We will now go to county court," he said.
Wiest said he respectfully disagreed with the decision by the board.
The issue came after Rockefeller Township supervisors said Webb was breaking an ordinance that does not allow him to host camping.
Webb claims the ordinance is not clear and that the township has been harassing him by sending out a zoning officer in search of violations, to which Webb claims "there are none."
Late last year Webb and the township met in court over events being held at the winery and a Northumberland County Judge ruled the events could continue.
Webb has been hosting his "Backyard Summer Concert Series" at the winery for nearly 15 years. National recording artists such as Heart, ZZ Top, Loverboy and several others have appeared on stage.
The zoning board consists of Charlie Clark, Barry Swineford and Roger Shipman. No board members made any statements after the hearing.
Webb said he will be filing the appeal in county court Friday.