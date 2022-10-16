The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left in the game, and the Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis also had a TD catch after torching Kansas City for four of them in January, as the Bills finally walked out of Arrowhead Stadium a winner.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 338 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including one in the final minute as the Chiefs tried to rally for the win.
Giants 24, Ravens 20
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.
New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley’s go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble as the Ravens (3-3) had their third late meltdown this season and handed the Giants (5-1) another surprising victory.
Led by new coach Brian Daboll, the Giants have already exceeded their 2021 win total.
Steelers 20, Bucs 18
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Pittsburgh’s defense made it stand up against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.
The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.
Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to Leonard Fournette with 4:38 remaining to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to two.
Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the 2-point conversion attempt and Pittsburgh ran out the clock behind Trubisky to avoid its first 1-5 start since 1988.
Jets 27, Packers 10
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and New York sacked Aaron Rodgers four times to win its fourth straight.
The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing 10-6. New York hasn’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL’s longest active drought.
Green Bay (3-3) lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019.
Colts 34, Jaguars 27
INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play Sunday as Indianapolis beat Jacksonville.
Ryan finished with a a franchise-record 42 completions on 58 attempts with three touchdowns and 389 yards — passing Dan Marino for seventh on the NFL’s career list for yards passing — as he led the Colts (3-2-1) to their third come-from-behind victory this year.
The Jaguars (2-4) lost their fifth straight at Indianapolis. Trevor Lawrence was 20 of 22 with 163 yards and one score while running for two TDs for the Jaguars.
Patriots 38, Browns 15
CLEVELAND — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, and Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory as New England buried Cleveland.
Zappe, starting his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones, threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry as the Patriots (3-3) pulled away from the anemic Browns. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England.
Zappe finished 24 of 34 passing a week after he threw for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first start.
Vikings 24, Dolphins 16
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and Minnesota held on to beat injury-riddled Miami.
Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, who returned from the concussion protocol and entered the game when third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter.
Cook’s score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota’s two-touchdown lead. It followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.
NFL receiving leader Justin Jefferson had a 47-yard catch-and-run at the end of the third quarter — part of a six-catch, 107-yard performance. That set up a 2-yard touchdown catch by Adam Thielen to put the Dolphins ahead 16-3.
Bengals 30, Saints 26
NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score as Cincinnati rallied past New Orleans.
Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU.
The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left. The star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Chase capped a rally in the final four minutes for Cincinnati (3-3), starting with Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal that trimmed New Orleans’ lead to 26-24.
Falcons 28, 49ers 14
ATLANTA — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading Atlanta past San Francisco.
Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the Falcons (3-3), finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day with less than 11 minutes remaining. He finished with 129 yards through the air in Atlanta’s conservative passing game, also rushing for 50 yards on six carries.
The Niners (3-3) couldn’t overcome two interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo and a fumble by Jeff Wilson that resulted in an Atlanta touchdown.
Kyle Pitts caught his first TD pass of the season and just the second of his 22-game career, hauling in a 7-yard throw from Mariota. Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt collected the other scoring pass from Mariota, a 2-yarder to cap an 11-play, 74-yard drive on Atlanta’s opening possession.
Rams 24, Panthers 10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams snapped their two-game skid with a victory over the Panthers.
Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, while Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half. The Rams bounced back from two straight ugly defeats and the latest injury setback for their offensive line to spoil Steve Wilks’ debut as the Panthers’ interim head coach.
Donte Jackson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown for the Panthers, who have lost three straight. Christian McCaffrey racked up 158 total yards, but P.J. Walker passed for just 60 yards.
Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9
SEATTLE — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Seahawks beat the Cardinals.
The Seahawks jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta. Both teams are 3-3. Walker took over as Seattle’s feature back because of Rashaad Penny’s season-ending broken leg. He had a season-most 21 carries for 97 yards. Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals, who struggled all day to finish drives.
Arizona fell to 2-4.