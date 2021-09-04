Nicholas S. Jordan, 37, Middleburg

Nicholas Scott Jordan, 37, of Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 3, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1984, in Lewisburg, a son of Scott E. Jordan and Mitzi S. (Bingaman) Hommel, who survive. He was married to the former Shanette D. Dillman
Nicholas was 2002 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and had been employed as a manager at Giant, where he worked there since 2004.
Nick was a fun-loving guy who could make anybody laugh. Family was the most important thing to Nick, especially his wife and children. He loved being a father and embraced every moment with his children. He loved playing poker and games with family, hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved camping. He will always be remembered as the camp chef.
Nick played football in high school, No. 64, and enjoyed watching Penn State football and the Steelers.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents, are his two children, Archer and Braelynn; stepfather Todd Hommel; his in-laws Shawnna and Michael DeLong and Kevin Dillman; paternal grandmother Lana Jordan; maternal grandmother Charla Bingaman; brother, Zeb (Lenny) Jordan; two sisters, Cammie and Kaisha Jordan; nephew Carter; three nieces Kennedi, Adelynn and Brynlee, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who he was very close with.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Nolan Jordan and maternal grandfather Jere Bingaman, and great-grandparents, Isabell and Charles Rice.
He was loved by so many and he will forever be a missing piece of our family.
Private services will be conducted at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.