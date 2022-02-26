The Daily Item
The annual Night to Shine, a prom night experience for people with special needs over the age of 14 sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, had a little different feel, but was another hit with attendees.
Earlier this month, the Sunbury Bible Church sponsored the new-look Night to Shine with a “Shine-Thru,” where guests adapted.
Event coordinator Deb Brubaker said the in-person prom was transitioned to a drive-thru event for 85 guests from seven counties. The guest remained in their cars and drove from station to station at the event hosted by the Central Pennsylvania Limi in Shamokin Dam.
Stations included: receiving flowers, being crowned king or queen, formal and funny photos, a magician, pet therapy dogs, prayer station. Guests also received a variety of special gifts.
“The first thing my daughter, Ashley, said to me was ‘it’s a beautiful day for a prom.’ And she was right,” Deb Brubaker said. “The weather was perfect, the location was beautifully decorated, the volunteers were terrific, and the guests were all smiles.”
The local event coincided with millions like it around the world thanks to the Tim Tebow Foundation. Brubaker offered thanks to event sponsors: The Tim Tebow Foundation, Sunbury Bible Church, Cherokee Pharmaceuticals, LLL (A Subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation), Evangelical Community Hospital, Martz Game Farm, Sunbury Motors, Northumberland Hook & Ladder Company, and Hawkins Helping Hands.