Nina E. Seebold, 94, of Selinsgrove, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
She was born May 27, 1928, in Washington Township, a daughter of the late Noris and Mamie (Bingaman) Van Horn. On Dec. 31, 1944, she married Paul E. Seebold who preceded her in death in 2020.
She attended Middleburg and Red Bank schools in Snyder County.
Nina was affiliated with Victory Baptist Church, Shamokin Dam, and New Hope Baptist Church, Middleburg.
Nina, in her early years, worked at the Middleburg and Selinsgrove silk mills. She became a homemaker after having children.
She was the youngest of 10 siblings. Nina was preceded in death by one sister, Beaulah (Van Horn) Shambach; eight brothers, Harry, Percy, Ray, Jay, Charles, Joseph, Norman and Miles (Pete) Van Horn; one stillborn granddaughter; one granddaughter, Ronda Conrad; and one grandson, Michael Wilt Jr.
Nina is survived by three children and their spouses, Lorraine Conrad, Diane and Larson Herman, and Bill and Lori Seebold; five grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle Shaffer, Ronnie and Shari Conrad, Kevin and Angela Walter, Dylan Seebold, and Brianne Seebold; 10 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren and three step-great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Nina loved being together with her family and especially enjoyed cooking for them. She was lovingly known as Betz or Memmy Betz. Earlier in life if you wanted to enjoy her food you could find her cooking at Hood’s Tavern in Freeburg. Nina loved to socialize and have a good time. She was known to have a beer or two over ice. She had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off her back for anyone in need. As you sat and reminisced with her, she would always tell you of her desire to go to Africa to do missionary work.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg, with Pastor Carvel K. May of Hummel’s UMC officiating.