It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving wife and mother, Nina Frances Sulouff, 86, of Land O'Lakes, Florida, (formerly of Millersburg) on Dec. 22, 2022.
She was born June 18, 1936, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Joseph and Nina (Ridge) Lumbard.
Nina is survived by her husband of 70 years, Carl L. Sulouff who still loves her to this day; their seven children, Joseph Sulouff and wife Diane of Sunbury, Richard Sulouff and wife Sandy of Shamokin, Suzy Showers and husband David of Halifax, Celestia Gasiewski and husband Barry of Land O'Lakes, David Sulouff of Wilburton, James Sulouff and wife Lori of Hegins, John Sulouff and wife Angela of Halifax, Kim (wife of Carl E.) Sulouff; 29 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and one sister, Juanita Culp.
Nina was preceded in death by three sons, Carl E., Thomas and Michael; two grandsons and two brothers.
Nina attended Northumberland School District.
She owned a small business which was located in Millersburg, Nina's Creations, where she was a seamstress specializing in Civil War Reenactment attire and wedding dresses. She especially enjoyed making clothing for her grandchildren.
Nina was a member of Yankeetown Women's Club in Florida, Millersburg Borough Council, Millersburg BBB and the Relief Society. She volunteered as a driver for the Millersburg Ambulance for several years.
Nina loved baking for her family. She would make deliveries of bread and pies on a weekly basis. She loved to sing, play the violin and learned to speak French. She had a passion for learning.
Services will be held at a later date determined by the family.