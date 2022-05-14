Nina K. Gordon, 81, Sunbury

Nina K. Gordon, 81, of North Fourth Street, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Geisinger Medical Center, Shamokin.
She was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna (Eberts) Warner. On May 1, 1960, she married Ronald A. Gordon.
Nina is survived by her sons, Craig A. Gordon of and Brett L. Gordon and girlfriend Sally Martin all of Sunbury; her daughter, Jan L. Gordon of Shamokin; granddaughter Cassandra Byers, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Donald, and Bub Warner; Sister/Cousin Audrey Eberts Fultz.
Nina was a graduate of Chief Logan High School. She ran a daycare in her home.
Nina’s hobbies included darts, crocheting, knitting and crafts. She was involved with the Foster Grandparents organization.
Friends and family may visit Tuesday, May 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury. Internment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park.
In honor of Nina’s memory contributions may be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury 17801.