Nine Susquehanna University students have been awarded a U.S. Department of State grant program that enables U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad.
The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship will provide financial resources for the students to study or intern abroad in areas such as Ghana, Cyprus, South Korea and Spain this summer or fall.
The Gilman Program was paused through December 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic but was revived for certain destinations on Jan. 1, 2021.
Only about 25 percent of semester program applicants receive an award. More than 30 Susquehanna students have been awarded the scholarship since 2015.
“The teamwork of faculty and staff in the Career Development Center, Global Opportunities and Student Financial Services has contributed to our success with the Gilman program,” said Karol Weaver, professor of history and faculty coordinator for fellowship advising. “These students also worked very hard and their excitement was apparent. They attended workshops, scheduled one-on-one meetings and revised their applications to ensure they were putting their best self forward.”
The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
— MARCIA MOORE