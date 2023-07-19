The 2023 Nissan Armada glides down the road like a majestic cruiser, exuding a level of comfort that few SUVs can match.
It's a refined and luxurious vehicle that aims to please both drivers and passengers alike — assuming you don’t mind just one engine choice, a thirsty, 400-horsepower V8.
One of the standout features of the latest Armada is its incredibly soft ride. The suspension absorbs road imperfections with ease, making it one of the most comfortable SUVs currently available for sale.
Whether you're traversing city streets or embarking on a long highway journey, the Armada will cocoon you in a cloud of serenity.
Under the hood, the Armada packs a punch with its robust 400-horsepower V8 engine. The power delivery is seamless, effortlessly propelling the vehicle despite its considerable heft, and delivers enough oomph to pull up to 8,500 pounds.
Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and luxurious cabin. Nissan has paid careful attention to detail, using high-quality materials throughout.
The seats are plush and supportive, adding even more cushiness to the Armada’s already glass-smooth ride.
Passengers in all three rows will find ample legroom and headroom.
However, as expected from a vehicle of this size and power, the 2023 Armada does suffer from poor gas mileage. My four-wheel-drive tester is rated for a meager 13 mpg in city driving and 18 mpg on the highway.
In terms of technology, the new Armada embraces modern connectivity. New for 2023, the inclusion of Amazon Alexa on the SV, SL, and Platinum trim levels adds a new level of convenience to your driving experience. You can control various functions using voice commands, enhancing safety and ease of use.
My tester was the range-topping Platinum model, which carried a price tag of $69,720 before options. It's certainly not an entry-level vehicle, but it comes packed with a wealth of luxurious features. If the Platinum trim is beyond your budget, the Armada starts at a more accessible $50,400 for the base version.
The 2023 Nissan Armada SV is a compelling choice, especially with its added standard features for 2023 including remote engine start, LED front fog lights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener.
Stepping up to the Armada SL, you'll be rewarded with a standard heated steering wheel this year, a small yet thoughtful touch that enhances winter driving comfort.
As a whole, the 2023 Armada is a standout traditional SUV that prioritizes comfort, power and luxury. It offers a remarkably smooth ride, thanks to its plush suspension, and the V8 engine delivers ample performance.
While gas mileage may not be its strong suit, the Armada compensates with a spacious and opulent cabin, providing an oasis on wheels.