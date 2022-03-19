DETROIT — Roman Bravo-Young dashed from the platform erected on the court at Little Caesars Arena into the waiting arms of family members who occupied seats on the floor.
Moments before his celebratory dash to his closest supporters, the two-time NCAA champion tossed his white headgear to them as he stared at the rest of Penn State’s contingent of fans inside the 18,000-seat arena and smiled in acknowledgment.
“Looking back, when I was a kid growing up in Tucson, Arizona, I never thought I’d be in this position, wrestling in front of my family in a pretty much sold-out arena,” Bravo-Young said. “Never thought I’d be a national champ yet a two-time champ. I’m excited, and I’m going to celebrate this for a while.”
Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean all entered Saturday’s championship portion of the 2022 Division I Wrestling Championships as one of two remaining grapplers in their respective weight classes.
Each ended as a national champion.
Saturday’s national titles were the second consecutive for Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci and Brooks, but they undoubtedly carried different significance.
Last year’s NCAA Wrestling Championships were hosted without fans as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.
“It’s a little bit different,” said Lee, Penn State’s first five-time All-American. “(It’s) my second one, so I kind of knew what to expect. But I’m just glad everybody could come out and enjoy it. It’s such a fun sport to watch. It’s such a fun sport to be involved in. The community is like no community I’ve ever seen. and so it’s right that everyone can be here and watch.”
Bravo-Young (No. 1) earned a 3-2 decision against Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix (No. 2) to give Penn State its first individual NCAA champion. Saturday marked the second time Bravo-Young and Fix wrestled for the national championship. Bravo-Young earned a 4-2 decision in sudden victory last year to win his first NCAA crown.
Lee’s national title win at 141 pounds came with a 10-3 decision against North Carolina’s Kizhan Clarke (No. 15), the lowest-seeded wrestler to reach the championship round. Lee’s seven-point margin of victory was the second-largest of his tourney run.
Like his teammates, Starocci (No. 1) will fondly remember his 2022 crown. He and Virginia Tech’s Mehki Lewis (No. 2) entered their overtime period tied at 5 before a sliver of Nittany Lion fans yelled “Carter” in unison.
Starocci accumulated just enough riding time — 15 seconds — in the tiebreaker phase of overtime to clinch his second NCAA title at 174 pounds. The win improved the sophomore’s record this season to 25-0.
Aaron Brooks’ national championship win at 184 not only secured the second of his three-year collegiate career, but it avenged his loss earlier this month to Michigan’s Myles Amine (No. 1), who defeated Brooks (No. 2) in the championship round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Brooks rolled to a 5-3 decision and accumulated 3:26 in riding time during the bout. Cheers of “We Are!” reverberated throughout Little Caesars Arena late in the third period.
“Just sticking to my roots,” Brooks said of what he did differently this time against Amine. “Whenever I was preparing for the Big Ten, it was a really bad week for me, just doing a lot of things, going backward. ... After that loss with Amine, I think that was God calling me. He woke me up.”
The school’s battle cry reignited again when Max Dean (No. 1) defeated Iowa’s Jacob Warner (No. 6) via a 3-2 decision to give Dean the national championship at 197 and put Penn State at a perfect 5-for-5 during the championship round.
Dean, who transferred from Cornell ahead of the season, jumped into assistant Casey Cunningham’s arms right after the win. Starocci was matside to congratulate his teammate.
“Carter pushes me,” Dean said. “He’s fiery. He brings that intensity. I can’t tell you how valuable that is as a teammate to have a brother going to war with you like that. ... So, Carter, Aaron, Nick, Roman, those guys deserve it more than anybody in the world. They deserve it more than me. I’m striving to be like them. They push me a lot. They mean a lot to me.”