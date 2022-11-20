The Associated Press
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Top-ranked Penn State crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open on Sunday at Army.
The Nittany Lions dominated the event, moving eight wrestlers into the finals, including three weight classes that featured all-Penn State title bouts. In the end, Penn State crowned five champions and went 5-3 in the finals, with all of the losses coming to other Penn State wrestlers in all-PSU finals. Eleven of Penn State’s 13 wrestlers placed.
Winning titles for the Nittany Lions were Beau Bartlett at 141, Shayne Van Ness at 149, Terrell Barraclough at 157, Alex Facundo at 165 and returning national champion Max Dean at 197.
Penn State went 37-10 overall at the event, including eight majors, three tech falls and three pins.