STATE COLLEGE — Through six games this season, Michigan State has experienced a cascade of highs and lows during its first year under Mel Tucker.
The Spartans began the year, and the Tucker Era, with a loss to Rutgers before taking down then-No. 13 Michigan one week later.
After dropping their next two games to Iowa and then-No. 10 Indiana, a COVID-19 outbreak at Maryland canceled the Spartans’ Nov. 21 game against the Terrapins.
Michigan State returned to the field on Nov. 28 and registered its second Top 25 win of the season when it handed then-No. 8 Northwestern a nine-point loss in East Lansing.
The Spartans visit Penn State on Saturday, a week after losing to No. 3 Ohio State, 52-12.
Although Tucker is new as the Spartans’ coach, Penn State coach James Franklin is very familiar with a man who held various coaching roles in the NFL, SEC and the Big Ten.
“I have a lot of respect for Mel Tucker in his career over the years,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Years ago, Mel and Alabama — their defensive staff — came and visited our staff, and Mel was a part of that trip.”
Penn State enters Saturday’s contest with a two-game win streak after victories against Michigan and Rutgers. The Nittany Lions’ defense held the Scarlet Knights to 205 yards for the unit’s best showing of the season.
Franklin is 2-4 against the Spartans. Penn State posted a 28-7 road win last season.
“Penn State has a team that is better than their record,” Tucker said this week. “They’ve gotten better throughout the season. They have good players and they’re very well-coached. James does an awesome job, and he has a really good coaching staff.”
Penn State’s secondary limited Rutgers’ quarterbacks Noah Vedral and Johnny Langan to 122 yards and one touchdown. It marked the second consecutive week the Nittany Lions held an opposing passing offense to fewer than 123 yards.
Michigan State brings the Big Ten’s 14th-ranked offense to Beaver Stadium. The Spartans average 224.5 yards passing (seventh in Big Ten) and 95.2 yards rushing (13th in Big Ten). Ohio State last week stifled the Spartans offense as it held Michigan State to 13 first downs and 261 yards.
The Nittany Lions have received significant contributions from younger members of their secondary during their win streak. Redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. this week garnered accolades as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for his four tackles and one pass deflection against the Scarlet Knights. Fellow cornerbacks Daequan Hardy (redshirt freshman), Marquis Wilson (sophomore) and Keaton Ellis (sophomore) had proved formidable in the secondary, as well.
“Penn State is a next-up mentality,” Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker said this week. “So those guys have stepped up a lot. Daequan Hardy, he’s been having a great year, to me. Marquis Wilson and those guys, they’ve been coming in and making plays and doing what the coaches ask.”
For all of Michigan State’s shortcomings on offense, wide receiver Jalen Nailor has been a source of consistency. The redshirt sophomore has caught 20 passes for a team-leading 415 yards and two touchdowns. Nailor ranks ninth in the conference in yards receiving.
Defensively, the Spartans are anchored by a deep defensive line led by defensive tackle Antjuan Simmons. The senior leads all Spartans defenders with 65 tackles, which ranks third in the conference.
Tucker has mentioned consistency numerous times this season when discussing his team. The ups and downs during the first year of any rebuilding effort are expected. The Spartans have shown they have what it takes to compete against the league’s top-tier teams, but sustaining that momentum each week has escaped them this season.
“I see the guys are hungry, and they want to get better, and that’s a great sign,” Tucker said this week. “It’s an important rivalry game for the Land Grant Trophy, and we’re committed to coaching these guys harder and smarter, and our players are committed to playing harder and smarter.”