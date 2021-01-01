STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s 2021 football roster will feature transfers who will replace former Nittany Lions players who chose not to use the extra season of eligibility afforded to them by the NCAA this year.
Penn State has added four transfers during the last two weeks, including another on Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon, former Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie became the latest roster addition for the Nittany Lions. Ebiketie made the announcement on Twitter.
“Glad to start a new journey and be part of the Penn State family,” Ebiketie tweeted.
As a redshirt junior last season, Ebiketie earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors after compiling 42 total tackles — including four sacks — to go with three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.
Ebiketie is the second defensive lineman to join the Nittany Lions since their Dec. 19 regular-season finale that gave Penn State four consecutive wins to conclude the year.
On Tuesday, the transfer portal yielded former Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, who started 28 games during his time in Durham, North Carolina. He posted 113 tackles — including 12.5 for a loss — and forced five fumbles. He played in 37 contests for Duke.
Penn State’s secondary received some depth on Monday when former South Carolina cornerback Johnny Dixon announced his transfer to State College. Dixon started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020 after playing in all 12 of South Carolina’s contests in 2019. In two seasons, he’s accumulated 37 tackles, five pass deflections, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Dixon will be reunited with Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr., who coached at South Carolina in 2019.
“After a lot of thought and prayer, Me and my family have made the decision for me to transfer and play for Penn State University,” Dixon tweeted.
Last week, former Baylor running back John Lovett became the first of Penn State’s recent rush of transfers. Lovett rushed for 130 yards and one touchdown in five games with the Bears this season. Lovett accumulated 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns on 355 carries during his four-year career at Baylor.
Each of Penn State’s transfers will be immediately eligible to play in 2021.
The Nittany Lions’ new additions will be tasked with replacing outgoing talent at Penn State. Former Penn State defensive tackles Antonio Shelton (fifth-year senior) and Judge Culpepper (redshirt sophomore) recently entered the transfer portal.
Senior defensive end Shaka Toney last week shared on Twitter he will not return to Penn State for another season and will instead enter the 2021 NFL draft. Penn State senior offensive lineman Will Fries will also forgo the additional eligibility and enter the upcoming NFL draft.
“Growing up in Philadelphia, it was always a dream to play college football,” Toney shared on Twitter. “It has been a dream come true to be able to play at a prestigious university like Penn State. After discussing with my family, coaches and teammates, I have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL draft.”
Junior first-team All-American tight end Pat Freiermuth earlier this month announced he will enter the 202 NFL draft.
Penn State is scheduled to open the 2021 season at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.