MADISON, Wis. – Safety Jaquan Brisker endured going down three times with injury to give No. 19 Penn State just the play it needed to secure a road win against No. 12 Wisconsin as the Nittany Lions earned the 16-10 victory.
Brisker intercepted a pass from Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz as the Badgers faced fourth-and-8 from Penn State's 8-yard line and returned it to Penn State's 43.
The win is Penn State's fifth in a row against the Badgers.
Following Brisker's interception, the Nittany Lions' punted to Wisconsin with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter, but safety Ji'Ayir Brown intercepted Mertz on fourth down with no time remaining in the game.
Brisker finished with four tackles to go with one deflection and one quarterback hurry.
The Nittany Lions and Badgers were scoreless through the first half before Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson on a 49-yard touchdown.
Noah Cain recorded Penn State's other touchdown on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Penn State hosts Ball State next Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
This story will be updated.