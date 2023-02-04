The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points in her 10th 30-point game of the season, Christina Dalce had a double-double and No. 19 Villanova rolled over Butler 78-58 on Saturday.
No. 17 Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 56
SAN FRANCISCO — Kaylynne Truong had seven 3-pointers and 27 points, both career highs, with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled.
Truong hit four 3-pointers, her last one in the final minute and Yvonne Ejim’s buzzer-beater from beyond half court, gave Gonzaga a 23-16 lead after one quarter.
No. 20 Oklahoma 93, West Virginia 68
NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Vann had 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists coming off the bench and Oklahoma used a hot start to race past West Virginia.
UTSA 58, No. 21 Middle Tennessee 53
SAN ANTONIO — Jordyn Jenkins had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Elyssa Coleman scored 18 points to lead UTSA.
No. 24 Texas 68, Kansas 65
LAWRENCE, Kan. — DeYona Gaston scored 24 points and intercepted a half-court pass as time ran out to preserve No. 24 Texas’ win over Kansas to remain in first place in the Big-12.