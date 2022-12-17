The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. — Samara Spencer scored 26 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double and No. 21 Arkansas beat No. 16 Creighton 83-75 on Saturday.
Rylee Langerman hit two 3-pointers as the Razorbacks drilled 3s on their last three possessions for a 9-0 run to take a 37-33 lead at the half. They never trailed again.
Poffenbarger had 16 points and 11 rebounds, making two of the late free throws, and Erynn Barnum scored 15 for the Razorbacks (12-0). Makayla Daniels, who had 34 points in the matchup last year.
No. 10 UCLA 75, CSU Bakersfield 47
LOS ANGELES — Emily Bessoir and Londyn Jones each scored 12 points to lead No. 10 UCLA. Morgan Edwards had a season-high 13 points and Grace Hunter added 13, too, for CSU Bakersfield (2-5). Hennie van Schaik played her first game in a month after an ankle injury and came off the bench, scoring two points in 22 minutes.
No. 13 Utah 92, UC Riverside 45
SALT LAKE CITY — Jenna Johnson scored 18 points, Alissa Pili had 15 and Utah blitzed UC Riverside.
Dasia Young added 12 for the Utes (10-0), who shot 52%, made 6 of 19 from 3-point range and made 14 of 17 from the foul line.
No. 19 Michigan 77, Appalachian State 49
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Leigha Brown scored 16 points with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals and No. 19 Michigan recovered from its first loss to beat Appalachian State.
Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (10-1) with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Laila Phelia added 11. Sophomore Greta Kampschroeder, a transfer from Oregon State, had her first double-figures game for her new team with 11, getting three of Michigan’s five 3-pointers.
No. 23 Gonzaga 68, BYU 58
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kaylynne Truong scored 24 points, Brynna Maxwell added 13 points, and No. 23 Gonzaga defeated BYU in a West Coast Conference opener.
The Bulldogs’ starters scored all but nine of their points, but they got clutch baskets from Destiny Burton and Calli Stokes off the bench. Gonzaga took a 50-47 lead into the fourth quarter and BYU was within one point — 55-54 — with 6:20 to go. Burton hit a layup and Truong a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 60-54 lead and their defense held BYU to two points over the final 3 1/2 minutes. Lauren Gustin had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for BYU.