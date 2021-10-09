By Elton Hayes
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Leading up to this weekend’s contest against Iowa, Penn State players and coaches repeated “play-action” when stressing what they expected from their trip to Iowa City.
Trailing by four points late in the fourth quarter, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras off the play-action threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini in what amounted to be the go-ahead score.
No. 3 Iowa defeated No. 4 Penn State, 23-20, on Saturday during a game in which the Nittany Lions lost starting quarterback Sean Clifford to injury during the second quarter.
The status of Clifford’s injury is still unknown.
Clifford left the game late in the second quarter with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. He led the Nittany Lions on scoring drives on three of their first five possessions.
Reserve quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson replaced Clifford, but a 14-point cushion in the second quarter and a relentless Penn State defense still weren’t enough to hold off the Hawkeyes.
Penn State only gained 95 yards in the second half – 40 of those coming in the final quarter.
The Nittany Lions committed three consecutive false start penalties on Roberson’s first drive, forcing Penn State to punt on fourth-and-26 from its 9-yard line.
The punt was Penn State’s first of the game.
Penn State was flagged for false starts seven more times, all with Roberson in a quarterback.
Roberson entered Saturday 4 of 7 passing for 51 yards with one touchdown. He completed seven of 20 pass attempts for 34 yards with two interceptions.
Iowa on Roberson’s second drive picked off the redshirt sophomore on a deep pass intended for wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
The Nittany Lions attempted to feature Roberson’s legs early in the third quarter, as he had runs of 9, 12, 10, 7 and 5 yards during an 11-play drive that kicker Jordan Stout capped with a 44-yard field goal to give the Nittany Lions a 10-point lead.
The Penn State offense unsurprisingly took a step back in the third quarter. The Nittany Lions only managed 52 yards and failed to convert any of their three third-down attempts.
Clifford before the injury was 15 of 25 passing with 146 yards and two interceptions.
He ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the first quarter and distributed the football well during the second quarter to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Noah Cain. Clifford during the drive registered first-down passing plays of 17, 16 and 15 yards on the scoring drive that spanned 75 yards on nine plays.
The Nittany Lion defense remained stout through the first half, holding Iowa to just 49 yards in the first quarter and 139 through the first half.
More importantly, they limited Iowa’s chances following Clifford’s first-quarter interceptions.
After Iowa’s defense intercepted Clifford on Penn State’s first play from scrimmage, the Hawkeyes received the ball at Penn State’s 8-yard line. Penn State’s defense held firm, as a sack by defensive tackle Arnold Ebiketie forced the Iowa to settle for a field goal.
Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks paced all defenders with 14 tackles including eight solo stops. Safety Jaquan Brisker and Ebiketie ended with nine tackles apiece. Brisker also added an interception, his third of the season.
Penn State is idle next week and hosts Illinois on Oct. 23.