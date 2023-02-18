The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime, and No. 6 Texas held off Oklahoma 85-53 on Saturday.
Rice’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Texas an 84-77 lead with 2:26 left in overtime.
Oklahoma, however, had a chance to tie or win when Texas’ Tyrese Hunter missed one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left. But Sam Godwin missed a shot from near the rim, and Texas extended its winning streak against Oklahoma to five games.
No. Alabama 108, Georgia 59
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller scored 21 points, Nick Pringle had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Mark Sears made five 3-pointers in the first half.
The Crimson Tide rebounded from their first SEC loss by racing to a 54-25 halftime lead and made 16 3-pointers.
No. 5 Kansas 87, No. 9 Baylor 71
LAWRENCE, Kan. — DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit and beat Baylor.
The Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half. Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 21 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Adams added 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16.
Kentucky 66, No. 10 Tennessee 54
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe each scored 16 points and Kentucky rushed to a big lead and beat Tennessee.
The Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) trailed by 20 points at halftime and lost in their first game since toppling No. 1 Alabama.
No. 7 Virginia 57, Notre Dame 55
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a pair of critical free throws with 22.6 seconds left, and became Virginia’s career assist leader in the No. 7 Cavaliers’ narrow 57-55 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.
No. 12 Kansas State 61, No. 19 Iowa State 55
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell hit a 3-pointer from near midcourt with 2:42 remaining to help Kansas State over Iowa State.
Nowell finished with 20 points. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points for the Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12).
No. 14 Indiana 71, Illinois 68
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Hood Schifino made two free throws with 30.7 seconds left, and Indiana rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Illinois.
No. 15 Miami 96, Wake Forest 87
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong scored 27 points and Nijel Pack finished with 24 in Miami’s win over Wake Forest.
Norchard Omier had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Jordan Miller added 14 points for the Hurricanes (22-5, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth straight and improved to 15-0 at home.
No. 16 Xavier 82, DePaul 68
CINCINNATI — Jack Nunge had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Xavier bounced back from a pair of narrow losses to beat DePaul.
The Musketeers (20-7, 12-4 Big East) reached the 20-win mark for the 34th time in school history, 32 of which have come since the 1982-83 season. It was the 17th career double-double for Nunge, eighth this season.
No. 20 UConn 64, Seton Hall 55
STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn used a big second-half run to beat Seton Hall.
Andre Jackson had a career high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for UConn (20-7, 9-7 Big East).
Al-Amir Dawes and Tyrese Samuel each had 16 points for Seton Hall (16-12, 9-8), which trailed by 16 points with six minutes to play before a late run that fell short.
No. 22 TCU 100, Oklahoma State 75
FORT WORTH, Texas — Mike Miles Jr. had 15 points in his first game in three weeks, five other TCU players also scored in double figures, and the Horned Frogs snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma State.
Emanuel Miller had 18 points to lead TCU (18-9, 7-7 Big 12), which shot a staggering season-high 68.4% (39 of 57) from the field. Damion Baugh had 16 points with 11 assists. Shahada Wells had 15 points, Chuck O’Bannon 12 and Micah Peavy 10.
Bryce Thompson had 18 points and John-Michael White 15 for the Cowboys (16-11, 7-7).
No. 24 Providence 85, Villanova 72
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season.
Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to notch the 1,000th point of his career. The Friars (20-7, 12-4 Big East) have recorded 20 or more wins in seven of Ed Cooley’s 12 seasons.
They improved to 15-0 at home, including 8-0 in conference play. Villanova’s Eric Dixon had 18 points and eight rebounds. Justin Moore added 17 points.