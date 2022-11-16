The Associated Press
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 in women’s basketball
Emily Ryan’s 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining gave Iowa State an 86-85 lead after Northern Iowa had erased a 13-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Ryan added a jumper in the lane 48 seconds later to extend the lead. Northern Iowa had a chance to tie it, but Kayla Laube’s 3-point attempt hit off the side of the rim with 1 second left. Grace Boffeli led Northern Iowa with 26 points.
No. 10 NC State 96, Charlotte 48
RALEIGH, N.C. — Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points as No. 10 North Carolina State routed Charlotte.
Hayes’ scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by making six of her seven shots, including three 3-pointers. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0).
Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points, Diamond Johnson had 11, and River Baldwin added 10 for N.C. State. Dazia Lawrence led Charlotte (2-1) with 18 points, while Jada McMillian had 15 points and six rebounds.
No. 13 N. Carolina 93, South Carolina State 25
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Destiny Adams had 23 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Ustby added 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 13 North Carolina eased by South Carolina State.
North Carolina outscored South Carolina State 32-1 in the first quarter and 26-2 in the third.
The one-point quarter set a program record for fewest points allowed by the Tar Heels. North Carolina closed the first quarter on a 26-0 run as South Carolina State missed 10 shots and turned it over seven times.
The Tar Heels led 48-15 at the break and it was 74-17 after three. Kennedy Todd-Williams and Teonni Key each scored 13 points and Anya Poole added 11 for North Carolina, which beat South Carolina State 98-28 in the last meeting on Dec. 3, 2020.
No. 15 LSU 101, Houston Christian 47
BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 29 points and 15 rebounds and No. 15 LSU scored 100-plus points for the fourth straight game. LSU set a program record for the most consecutive games eclipsing the century mark with four, breaking the previous record set in the 1995 season.
LSU led 71-37 entering the fourth quarter and used a run of 24-2 to build a 55-point lead. Freshman Alisa Williams, who entered with three minutes left, grabbed a loose ball and sank an offbalance shot in traffic with 19.9 seconds left to reach 101 points on the Tigers final possession of the game.
No. 19 Maryland 70, Davidson 52
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored 19 points with six assists and four steals, Abby Meyers added 14 points and No. 19 Maryland beat Davidson.
Maryland’s defense held Davidson to 38.2% shooting and forced 30 turnovers it used to score 16 points. Shyanne Sellers had five of the Terrapins 18 steals to go with her 11 points. Faith Masonius added 12 points and Brinae Alexander grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for Maryland.
Meyers, a transfer from Princeton, crossed the 1,000-point threshold for her career.
No. 23 Michigan 99, Western Michigan 67
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser scored 25 points each and No. 23 Michigan cruised to its 20th straight home win for the Wolverines.
Phelia set a career high on 11-of-15 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Kiser matched her career high on 11-of-18 shooting with 14 rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Leigha Brown added 13 points for Michigan, which had a 51-15 rebounding advantage.
Lauren Ross scored 27 points and Maggie Stutelberg, added 20 for Western Michigan (0-3). Ross was 5 of 5 from 3-point range and Stutelberg 6 of 12.