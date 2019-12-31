Three of eight infants infected by pseudomonas bacteria at Geisinger Medical Center died between August and September. Geisinger announced the deaths at an Oct. 7 news conference.
It took another month for a cause of the contamination — equipment used in measuring donor breast milk for premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit — to be determined.
The state Department of Health (DOH) cited Geisinger for not having a written policy for cleaning the equipment to reflect the changes the hospital made on Sept. 30, said Geisinger Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Edward Hartle. He said that was immediately corrected on Sept. 30.
Neither Geisinger nor the DOH would say if the department fined Geisinger.
Pseudomonas bacteria are common and often harmless but can pose a health risk in fragile patients. The hospital saw no new cases of infants becoming ill since the change. Geisinger said it now uses a process using single-use, sterile equipment.
Matt Casey, a Philadelphia attorney who represents the families of two children who died at Geisinger following the outbreak, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis David Cepeda, the Hazle Township parents of Abel David Cepeda who died at the age of 6 days. Casey said he also intended to file a lawsuit on behalf of another couple whose twins were born at Geisinger during the outbreak.
One child died and the other was receiving treatment, he said.
Meanwhile, the hospital diverted mothers delivering at less than 32 weeks and babies born prematurely at less than 32 weeks during the investigation.
Geisinger spokesman Joseph Stender said the diversion ended Dec. 6:
“The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Geisinger Medical Center has returned to full operations and will again accept infants less than 32 weeks gestation,” Stender said in a news release.