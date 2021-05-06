SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Jail has no COVID-19 cases, according to Warden Bruce Kovach at Wednesday's public meeting at the administration center, Sunbury.
Kovach informed the prison board members that no inmates and no staff members tested positive and no one is quarantining.
The jail had a few outbreaks of infection; the warden reported last month that one inmate was in quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19. There was one correctional officer and three support staff members who tested positive and were all are quarantining at home.
The total staff is 67, including 59 full time and two part time correctional officers. This is down an estimated 20 officers from a full complement.
The jail has 212 inmates as of Wednesday: 176 men and 36 women. Of those, 30 are being housed from outside the county, said Kovach.
The highest population in the last month was 212 on April 18 and the lowest was 193 on April 4, said Kovach.
