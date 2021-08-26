The Daily Item
Fans attending the opening night of high school football season will see things about as normal as possible tonight.
No Valley schools have attendance, mask or vaccination policies for fans attending games. Following a delayed start to the 2020 season last fall, crowds were limited to parents of players. As crowd limitations lifted later in the season, more schools permitted more fans to watch playoff games.
Local superintendents said this week fans should practice social distancing if possible, but for the most part, the kickoff to the 2021 season will look like most other seasons.
COVID-19 has already wiped away one season-opening football game for a Valley high school. Warrior Run’s season-opener at Muncy was canceled due to COVID within Warrior Run’s program.
Mifflinburg hosts Danville tonight, and Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Lichtel said his district does “not have restrictions for football games at this time. This is true for both masks and capacity,” he said.
Danville plays its first home game next Friday. Superintendent Ricki Boyle said any mitigation at Danville home games will be assessed weekly based on an "assessment of the data." Midd-West School Superintendent Joe Stroup said no restrictions in terms of number of attendees, masking or proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will be required at football games. "We are asking people to social distance, but we won't be sending security up in the stands," he said. "Everything I've read is that the chance of transmission outside is low."
Most of the safety practices used over the past year will be in place at Line Mountain, Athletic Director Brad Skelton said.
“There is no crowd limitations for sporting events; masks are voluntary; and we encourage everyone to practice social distancing when they can and to wash hands regularly,” he said. “We will continue to provide hand sanitizer and washing stations at our athletic events.”
Milton faces the unique challenge of playing its games on the road as renovations to Alumni Field continue into the school year. Athletic Director Rod Harris said the district will follow its own protocols when using other district’s stadiums.
“There are no restrictions at the time, but common sense is to be used with social distancing and voluntary mask-wearing,” he said. “Everything could change at any time when considering changing case data.”
Shikellamy hosts Central Mountain tonight with recommendations to social distance and wear masks, if unable to social distance, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
“Our goal is to reduce risk as much as possible and keep children in school. If your child is sick, please keep them home,” Bendle said.
Lewisburg plays its home games at Bucknell University. University spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said the same mitigation used for Bucknell events will be in place for Lewisburg when it plays at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10.
“While the University encourages masking, there is no outdoor mask mandate for athletics contests at Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium or any outside athletics venue,” Ferlazzo said. “There are no capacity limits at this time, but social distancing is encouraged. Obviously, this is all subject to change based upon local and state conditions.
Daily Item reporters Marica Moore, Francis Scarcella, Eric Scicchitano, Justin Strawser and Joe Sylvester contributed to this story.