The business of medical marijuana had its ups and downs this year in the Susquehanna Valley.
Earlier this month, grower/processor Parea BioSciences and Northumberland County finalized a real estate transaction of $1.5 million for 10 acres of county-owned land near the new prison in Coal Township. Co-owner Krista Krebs anticipates the facility to be open by March with 45 jobs with potential for 120 total jobs.
Shamokin officials in November approved a lease agreement with Parea to use its former tax office for an administrative office. The five-year agreement allows for Parea to rent the city-owned building at 51 E. Lincoln St. for office space. City officials moved the tax office next door to 47 E. Lincoln St. in January in anticipation of the agreement.
In November, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIP), a California-based real estate investment trust for the medical-use cannabis industry, bought Green Thumb Industries’ medical marijuana-growing operation in Danville for $20.3 million in a sale-leaseback transaction with Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries Inc. IIP also plans to invest up to $19.3 million for GTI to expand the facility to increase production, according to GTI’s website.
In September, medical marijuana dispensary Nature’s Medicine opened at the 140 N. Susquehanna Trail facility in Hummels Wharf. Nature’s Medicine opened a dispensary in Bloomsburg in August and has been operating a dispensary in State College since 2018.
The permits for INSA LLC, a grower/processor whose permit was issued in July 2018 for Snyder County, and PharmaCann Penn LLC, a dispensary whose permit was issued in December 2018 for Northumberland County, are both pending, according to the DOH.
INSA intends to build the facility off the Old Trail on the Sunbury Generation property in Shamokin Dam. PharmaCann intends to open in Shamokin.
The news wasn’t all positive. In August, Harvest of North Central PA LLC, which had finished building its Shamokin facility, relinquished its dispensary permit as part of a settlement with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The company came under scrutiny because they switched general contractors without seeking permission from the state.