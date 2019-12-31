Valley residents were stunned in October when state police said a Trevorton man beat a 3-year-old child so badly that part of her brain had to be removed.
Jahrid Burgess, 19, was arrested Oct. 11 after Stonington state police said he beat Arabella Parker so badly the night before that she was left at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on life support.
On Oct. 11 Burgess appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and told the judge he was “offended” by the charges because he loved the child. Burgess was charged with aggravated assault and jailed on $200,000 cash.
On Oct. 12 Samantha Delcamp, Arabella’s mother, gave an interview to The Daily Item where she said she knew about the abuse but couldn’t tell anyone because she was afraid of Burgess. Days later, Delcamp then appeared on a national talk show with her mother, Bonnie Kahley, and told host Steve Wilkos, of the Steve Wilkos Show, Burgess threatened to harm her several times. Delcamp said Burgess also beat her.
Days after the appearance Delcamp was arrested on charges of endangering her child. She was jailed by Gembic on $200,000 cash.
While both Delcamp and Burgess were locked up, Arabella’s aunt, Mandy Kegler gained custody of the child after a series of hearings in Northumberland County Court. Kegler had to make the decision to pull Arabella off of life support after doctors continued to tell her Arabella’s injuries progressed and she would not survive.
Arabella died on Nov. 22.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz stuck to his word, charging Burgess and Delcamp with the murder.
Delcamp was charged as an accomplice to the beating death because authorities said she knew about the abuse and never reported it.
Both Burgess and Delcamp remain in prison with no bail. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.